"And that's exactly what Vince has done" - UFC's Dana White shares his honest thoughts on WWE merger

Dana White has now spoken in-depth about the WWE and UFC merger under Endeavor.

On Monday morning, it was announced that WWE would merge with the UFC under Endeavor to create a new multi-billion dollar company. The news has been met with a mostly positive response from fans. The only sour point of the deal from a fan perspective seems to be the fact that it has allowed Vince McMahon to wedge his way back into the creative weeds of the company.

UFC President Dana White was a recent guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about WWE and UFC merging together under the Endeavor umbrella, White said it was all about Vince McMahon taking the company to another level.

"I always knew there was room for growth and what we wanted to do, and the Fertittas were really good about this," Dana White said. "Just like Bob Meyrowitz, who sold it to us, Bob Meyrowitz felt like we were guys that could take it to another level. And the same thing happened when we sold to Ari, you wanted to sell it to a guy who could help grow the business and take it to another level. And that's exactly what Vince has done too. When you look at all the suitors out there and all the people that possibly want to buy your business. You want to sell it to the group that you think can take it to another level."

Dana White believes Ari Emanuel will be very beneficial for WWE

Dana White has been working under Ari Emanuel for several years now, but this is new territory for Vince McMahon and WWE.

Pat McAfee asked the UFC owner about working with Emmanuel and how he's basically hands off the product and allows White to run the company as he sees fit. White admitted that was one of the great things about working for him.

"Yeah, it's one of the great things about Ari and why he's so good to work with," Dana White said. "He came in, and he bought the UFC, they asked me to stay, and Ari's one of those guys that he lets you run your business. He lets you do what you do. I actually met with the McMahons the last time I was in New York, they wanted to know what it was like to be in business with him and everything else, and obviously, I couldn't say anything but incredibly positive things about it. Ari's one of those guys, you run your business, and if you need him, pick up the phone and call him, and he can make anything happen."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



dives into Endeavor purchasing WWE "Ari Emanuel let's you run your business and if you need him he can make anything happen" @danawhite dives into Endeavor purchasing WWE #PMSLive "Ari Emanuel let's you run your business and if you need him he can make anything happen"@danawhite dives into Endeavor purchasing WWE #PMSLive https://t.co/lmg92WeIEg

What do you make of Dana White's comments? Are you excited to see what the future of WWE looks like under Endeavor? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Pat McAfee Show with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Poll : Should there be crossover between WWE and UFC? Yes No 0 votes