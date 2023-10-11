Bayley gives rising WWE Superstar new nickname ahead of Asuka match

Bayley has given a WWE Superstar a new nickname ahead of her match tonight against Asuka on NXT.

WWE has loaded up the card for tonight's episode of NXT. John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes are all scheduled to appear on tonight's show. The company has also announced that the first half hour of the show will be commercial-free.

AEW President Tony Khan has responded by also making the first half-hour commercial-free on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Khan even announced a "Buy In" pre-show for tonight's episode, featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki.

Roxanne Perez will be squaring off against Asuka tonight on NXT. Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion and has an incredibly bright future in the company.

Ahead of Perez's bout against The Empress of Tomorrow tonight on NXT, Bayley took to social media to give the 21-year-old star a new nickname. Bayley reposted Perez and referred to her as a "show stealer". The Role Model also could have been paying homage to The Showstopper, Shawn Michaels in her post seen below. Michaels currently oversees the creative process of WWE NXT.

Bayley on helping Iyo Sky win at WWE Fastlane

Bayley recently commented on helping Iyo Sky retain the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane.

At the premium live event this past Saturday night, Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. Sky had asked her fellow Damage CTRL stablemates to stay out of the match, but The Role Model didn't listen.

Bayley made her way to the ring and distracted the referee as Charlotte had Asuka trapped in her submission finisher. The Genius of the Sky capitalized on the distraction and connected with a Moonsault off the top rope onto Flair for the pinfall victory.

Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, the leader of Damage CTRL explained why she didn't listen to Sky's directions at the PLE. Bayley noted that she followed her instincts and nothing was going to stop her from helping her stablemate.

"We gotta listen to our champion. But you know, when it comes down, you gotta do what you gotta do. Sometimes you gotta be selfish and take that shot. Sometimes you gotta do what's best. Sometimes you follow your feeling in your gut and your instinct and your heart. I have all the respect in the world for our champion Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, but nothing was going to stop me from going out there and helping her. We're there for our teammates no matter what." [ H/T IndyStar ]

Both AEW and WWE are loading up tonight's shows in hopes of attracting viewers. It will be interesting to see which promotion emerges victorious in tonight's ratings war.

Will you be tuning into Dynamite or NXT tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.