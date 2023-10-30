Bayley sends a message to Kevin Owens after his recent incident on SmackDown

WWE star Bayley sent a message to Kevin Owens on social media after he punched both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Owens was recently drafted to SmackDown. This past Friday, he was confronted backstage by both Theory and Waller. The Prizefighter took matters into his own hands and dealt with both superstars at the same time.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley took a shot at Waller and Theory as she reflected on Owens punching both superstars.

"I've watched this 15 times," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens commented before his match against Austin Theory

Kevin Owens will be in action against Austin Theory on next week's SmackDown. In the lead-up to the match, the former Universal Champion opened up about the same.

Speaking in an interview with Cathy Kelley on The SmackDown Lowdown, Owens promised a severe beatdown for Theory. He also promised to hit Theory with the stunner. He said:

"You know I have a match with Austin Theory next week. Let's manifest what's gonna happen in that match. Do you know what I think is gonna happen? Not what I think, I know, is gonna happen. I'm gonna walk in there, I'm gonna punch him in the face a couple more times. I'll kick him in the stomach because that's what I do before the Stunner. But that's not all I'm gonna do. Let's see, you know that big Suplex I do off the ropes sometimes, I'm gonna do that to him. Then, I'll throw a Pop-up Powerbomb in and then a Stunner. All those things, yeah."

Expand Tweet

Before his jump to SmackDown, Owens and Sami Zayn lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Both men are now back to being singles competitors.

Are you excited for Owens' run on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.