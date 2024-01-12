Bayley wants 35-year-old star to target top WWE champion upon her in-ring return

WWE Superstar Bayley is currently heating things on WWE SmackDown and wants a former champion to wield her dominant presence in the women's division upon her in-ring return.

The star in question is Dakota Kai, who has been on the sidelines due to a torn ACL in May 2023 after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Though the 35-year-old star is currently away from the in-ring action, she appears on the Blue brand alongside the Damage CTRL faction members Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane.

The Role Model has laid out a bold ambition: claiming the NXT Women's Championship off Lyra Valkyria for Dakota Kai upon her return. Ever since defeating Becky Lynch for the NXT title, the Irish star has successfully defended her championship against the likes of Xia Li and Blair Davenport.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Bayley mentioned that when Kai makes her in-ring competition return, she could set her eyes on the NXT women's title held by Valkyria.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also wants every member of the Damage CTRL faction to hold gold titles.

"When Dakota Kai comes back we need to find her a title to go after maybe she can take the NXT Women's Title off of Lyra Valkyria. We want to be a faction full of champions," she said. (H/T Crispy Wrestling)

Bayley says she might let 36-year-old star eliminate her from WWE Royal Rumble if she returns

During the same conversation, The Role Model discussed who she would like to see return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Damage CTRL leader named AJ Lee and Mickie James.

Bayley specifically noted that if AJ Lee were to make a surprise comeback in the 30-woman contest, she might let the 36-year-old star eliminate her out of respect.

"Whoever wants to do a surprise entrance, just get ready to get thrown out by me. Mickie James is always awesome, I would love to see her again. Her music hits hard. Trish and Lita are always so fun to get those reactions; although they were just around not too long ago, still a good reaction. In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn't mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That's how much I respect her," she said.

Only time will tell if The Role Model manages to win this year's Royal Rumble and challenge a top WWE women's champion at WrestleMania 40.

