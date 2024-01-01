Becky Lynch sends a warning ahead of WWE RAW Day 1

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sent out a message ahead of the upcoming 'Day 1' episode of Monday Night RAW.

The deeply personal rivalry between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch is scheduled to reach its climax on the Day 1 episode of RAW. In a way, this match is five years in the making, ever since The Irresistible Force infamously broke Becky Lynch's nose back in 2018.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, The Man has issued a warning. She emphasized that this bout holds significance beyond mere victory, framing it as the pursuit of 'revenge.'

"This is worth more than a win. This is revenge," Lynch wrote.

Check out Lynch's tweet here.

Becky Lynch spoke about her future in WWE

Multiple reports suggest that Becky Lynch's current contract is due to expire in June 2024.

Amid swirling rumors and speculations, The Man has spoken about her future. She expressed a strong desire to continue with WWE, citing her love for the company and its fans. Lynch concluded by affirming that the Stamford-based promotion is where she envisions retiring.

"Look, growing up WWE is what I watched, it's what I loved. It is the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to be a part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel like we've been able to change the landscape of women's wrestling forever, and that feels very special to me. It's my home, it's where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways... It's where I will retire," Lynch said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Women's Champion.

