Bloodline member's 206-day undefeated streak ends on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was forced to go through The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, this week on WWE RAW in what turned out to be a defining match.

Solo Sikoa was called up to the main roster on September 3, 2022, when he was on hand to help Roman Reigns overcome Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Since then, the former NXT Superstar has been undefeated on WWE RAW and SmackDown until he came up against Rhodes earlier tonight.

Rhodes delivered two Cross Rhodes and a Cody Cutter to keep Sikoa down, and this came after interference from The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn which obviously turned the tide of the match on WWE RAW.

Paul Heyman believed that Solo Sikoa would get the job done for his family, but The Wiseman of The Bloodline looked worried at ringside after he saw Sikoa pinned for the first time.

Cody Rhodes will confront Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown and he could have a lot to say following this huge victory. The two men will main event WrestleMania 39 after an intense few months of back-and-forth jibes at each other.

Could The Tribal Chief finally accept the gravity of his task at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes