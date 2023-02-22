WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's latest tweet has left his fans confused.

The star did incredibly well for himself during his previous WWE run, which ended unexpectedly in 2021. Shortly after Wyatt's release, one of his fans made a tribute video highlighting some of his biggest moments and shared it on YouTube.

Earlier tonight, Bray Wyatt shared a link to the video on his official Twitter handle. He also added a "red circle" in the caption of his tweet, similar to many of his previous tweets.

Fans heaped praise on Wyatt in the reply section of his tweet, while many others were confused about why he posted the link.

Check out some of the reactions that Wyatt's tweet received:

William @William67573700 @Windham6 Hmmmm. A hint for the titles or am I reading too much into it. I miss the fiend but I am so grateful for your imagination and greatness. You're one of the main reasons i watch smackdown.

Preston Sloat @sloat_preston @Windham6 i hope this is positive and this isn't hinting at a departure on anything

Jessi Calynn⚡カリンコーナー⚡Calynn Corner 🧤 @JCalynnArt



Jessi Calynn⚡カリンコーナー⚡Calynn Corner 🧤 @JCalynnArt @Windham6 This video combined with "Life is a circle" is interesting. 🤔 Also, you've heard it a million times, but you're the best. Thank you for being my primary reason for tuning in to wrestling and thank you for bringing me back indefinitely in the first place.

Cyphyxia @Cyphyxia



Cyphyxia @Cyphyxia @Windham6 I wonder if sharing the link to this video is a sign that The Fiend will return at some point usually there's a hidden meaning behind everything you say and do if there is hidden meaning this time then that could be you did your best to leave HIM behind but can't #LetHimIn

Brad @BradF705 @Windham6 I don't know if it's a symbolic thing or simply enjoying the video. To us the Fiend isn't dead, however. We all want to…. #lethimin #thefiend

Bray Wyatt made his surprise WWE return last year

Wyatt didn't step foot in the ring after his WWE release in 2021. Aside from his occasional cryptic tweets, Wyatt mostly stayed away from the limelight.

Last year, Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules 2022. It was met with a positive response from the WWE Universe. His release surprised many fans, and they breathed a sigh of relief when he finally came back.

Wyatt kicked off a feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. The rivalry led to a "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match at Royal Rumble 2023 that Wyatt won. Wyatt recently declared that he would target the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Lashley won the match via DQ, and it seems like fans will see Wyatt take on The All Mighty at The Show of Shows this year.

As for Wyatt's latest tweet, it's highly unlikely that fans will get an explanation from him as to why he posted it. He is known for sharing occasional cryptic tweets on his handle.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt's tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

