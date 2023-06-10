"Call me crazy but" - Fans want Edge to have his possible final premium live event match at WWE SummerSlam against 33-year-old star

WWE Universe is keen on finding out when Edge will appear on weekly television next and who will be his final rival before he retires on his terms. Fans believe that The Rated-R Superstar's last premium live event match could possibly be at SummerSlam 2023, and it should be against Grayson Waller.

Last year, Edge revealed that he would like to retire in Toronto in 2023 after performing in front of his family and friends. The company is headed to the province after SummerSlam, and fans believe that this could be the last time The Rated-R Superstar will wrestle inside the squared circle.

The Ultimate Opportunist has wrestled over hundreds of superstars in his career, and he is focused on working with the next generation in his final run. The WWE Universe believes Grayson Waller should be his final opponent for the premium live event before the Hall of Famer eventually retires from in-ring competition.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Connor McG. @el_connro @reigns_era Call me crazy but… Grayson Waller. Would be a huge match with two guys who could just go at it on the mic. @reigns_era Call me crazy but… Grayson Waller. Would be a huge match with two guys who could just go at it on the mic.

Richard yeoman @rpyjnr @reigns_era Someone new for him to put over. Grayson Waller would be a good pick. @reigns_era Someone new for him to put over. Grayson Waller would be a good pick.

darkness01 @darkness040601 @reigns_era Time to put over younger talent , I’ll say Waller ( if Edge has a match that is ) @reigns_era Time to put over younger talent , I’ll say Waller ( if Edge has a match that is ) https://t.co/ppSc9ACXWI

The wrestling world will be in tears once again when The Rated-R Superstar retires on his terms after he was unable to do so in 2011. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Ultimate Opportunist in his final run.

WWE Hall of Famer compares current champion's run to Edge's run during his peak

In 2020, Edge stepped out of retirement to have a final run with WWE. Unfortunately, The Rated-R Superstar got injured after his second match with Randy Orton and missed most of the year. The following year, he returned to have two major feuds against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about The Rated-R Superstar and compared current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' run to The Ultimate Opportunist's run during his peak. Check it out:

"It was so much fun to see him evolve and take to it where he reminds me of Edge at the peak of Edge's character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto," Foley said. "It didn't matter how silly it was. He was going to make the very most out of it." [H/T - Fightful]

The Rated-R Superstar failed to beat Roman Reigns on two occasions for the title. Meanwhile, he defeated Seth Rollins on two occasions before the two went on their separate ways.

