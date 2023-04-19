"Can imagine Vince having him beat Reigns" - Fans reject the idea of controversial WWE Superstar potentially winning Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023. For the last three years, Roman Reigns has managed to stay out of Mr. Money in the Bank's crosshairs. This year, there is no other option but to cash-in on The Tribal Chief should the contract be exclusive to the World Championships.

Last year's winner, Austin Theory, targeting the United States Champion, may have diminished the aura of the briefcase a tad, having previously managed to achieve a status similar to the annual Royal Rumble match. Triple H and the WWE creative team may be looking to restore the prestige of the MITB contract.

Logan Paul was recently pitched by a WWE panelist as the right guy to receive the honor of winning the annual ladder match. However, fans want none of that. Most of them are against The Maverick becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

You can check out some fan reactions to Wrestlelamia's Twitter post below:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Now that Logan Paul has re-signed with WWE I can see this happening Now that Logan Paul has re-signed with WWE I can see this happening 😶 https://t.co/V7i97UZ7P2

Dom @Underrated_Dom @wrestlelamia That would be dumb, a champion who doesn’t fight weekly, and a MITB holder never there @wrestlelamia That would be dumb, a champion who doesn’t fight weekly, and a MITB holder never there

HollowFrobe @the_only6 @wrestlelamia What’s coming out of that suitcase lol PRIME? @wrestlelamia What’s coming out of that suitcase lol PRIME?

Homebody @up4whatt @wrestlelamia Imagine Logan starts catching and crushing Prime like stone cold did beers lol @wrestlelamia Imagine Logan starts catching and crushing Prime like stone cold did beers lol

Ryan @RyanMKIV @wrestlelamia Nope. Logan is perfect for big attraction matches, he doesn’t need belts or anything like that. Leave the MITB and titles for the superstars who can benefit from them. 3 or 4 big matches at Wrestlemania and in Saudi etc is all you need from him. @wrestlelamia Nope. Logan is perfect for big attraction matches, he doesn’t need belts or anything like that. Leave the MITB and titles for the superstars who can benefit from them. 3 or 4 big matches at Wrestlemania and in Saudi etc is all you need from him.

✰ @setdaroom @wrestlelamia He should be the last person winning MITB @wrestlelamia He should be the last person winning MITB

CJCM :0) @cjcmacleod1980 @wrestlelamia Was looking forward to going until I saw that 🤢 @wrestlelamia Was looking forward to going until I saw that 🤢

Elijah Bunch @EmachineBunch @wrestlelamia That would probably be the day I quit watching. Bad Bunny deserves it more even lol @wrestlelamia That would probably be the day I quit watching. Bad Bunny deserves it more even lol

Mark @Mark75716 @wrestlelamia I hope to God that never happens. @wrestlelamia I hope to God that never happens.

Some fans believe that with Vince McMahon having returned to WWE and having control in some capacity, the former chairman could pull the trigger on Logan Paul successfully cashing in on Roman Reigns:

Pete @Lawman_Pete @wrestlelamia Can imagine Vince having him beat Reigns purely for the clicks. @wrestlelamia Can imagine Vince having him beat Reigns purely for the clicks.

Meanwhile, a large section of fans are rooting for SmackDown star LA Knight to walk out of the O2 Arena with the MITB briefcase:

Greeghorst1986 @Greeghorst1986 @wrestlelamia I can get behind this, but I really want this to be LA Knight's time! Get the belts split at the Draft, keep the Rhodes-Reigns thing going. But we know whoever wins this, there's a high chance its a wasted cash in! Because Reigns is going for a while longer! @wrestlelamia I can get behind this, but I really want this to be LA Knight's time! Get the belts split at the Draft, keep the Rhodes-Reigns thing going. But we know whoever wins this, there's a high chance its a wasted cash in! Because Reigns is going for a while longer!

Trey @TreyMichaelPea1 @wrestlelamia Please no I just want La knight to be mr money in the bank @wrestlelamia Please no I just want La knight to be mr money in the bank

As of this writing, the company has a plethora of options, but LA Knight and Logan Paul seem to be the frontrunners on the rumor mill, with the SmackDown star being the crowd favorite.

Bill Apter names SmackDown star as next top challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The Tribal Chief has been on top of the mountain since late 2020 and is still going strong. While The Miz cashed in on Drew McIntyre during the pandemic, Big E cashed in the following year on Bobby Lashley. With Reigns currently a double champion, who could be the one to finally dethrone him?

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis. Apter believes Gunther, who has an ongoing streak of his own as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, is the next "top contender" for The Tribal Chief's titles:

"They haven't talked a lot about this, but I think in terms of a top contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship, I would pay to see Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar against Gunther," said Bill Apter. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

The Ring General proclaimed during WrestleMania weekend earlier this month that he will break a current record and make it to next year's Show of Shows main event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Read more here.

Who do you think should become Mr. Money in the Bank this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes