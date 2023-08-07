Cathy Kelley takes a four-word shot at Rhea Ripley

Cathy Kelley has taken a jibe at Rhea Ripley in her latest tweet.

Kelley wasn't happy one bit when Rhea Ripley began showering Samantha Irvin with her affection at a live event. The Nightmare then declared that Irvin was her new girlfriend, leaving Kelley 'heartbroken'.

For weeks on end, Kelley kept sharing tweets and Instagram stories referencing Ripley, including a heartfelt throwback video. Ripley was recently seen wearing a Cathy Kelley T-shirt. Kelley noticed the same and took a shot at Ripley in her response:

"they always come back 😏"

Cathy Kelley must be on cloud nine over this recent development

Cathy Kelley had lost all hope of getting back with Ripley after the latter began focusing on Samantha Irvin. She even went as far as changing her Twitter bio to make it clear that she was Rhea's ex. Kelley then shared a bunch of pictures with Ripley's former WWE rival Zelina Vega. The photoshoot poses were similar to the ones Kelley did with Ripley in the past.

As for the Eradicator, she is currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. She has been the Women's World Champion for over four months at this point. Unfortunately, she didn't bag a spot at this year's SummerSlam event. Ripley went on to take a shot at WWE on Twitter over her exclusion from the card.

Ripley will be heading over to Hyderabad, India in a few weeks for WWE Superstar Spectacle. This is the first time in six years that WWE is having a live event in India and the card features some of the promotion's biggest names. The Judgement Day member is certainly one of them and fans in India are quite excited to see her perform in the ring at the upcoming event.

What do you think of Kelley's shot at Rhea Ripley? Have you been enjoying this "love triangle" featuring Ripley, Kelley, and Irvin?

