Chelsea Green says former male WWE star will "pay" for hitting her in the past

Intergender in-ring action is pretty rare in WWE and wrestling in general. Chelsea Green was involved in one such incident a few months back when she was superkicked by Blake Christian. The 31-year-old recently stated that Blake will have to pay for his actions.

Blake Christian was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for a brief period of time in 2021. He wrestled a few matches on NXT before getting released from his contract in November.

After leaving WWE, Blake was involved in a feud with Matt Cardona in GCW. Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, also used to accompany him at certain times. At GCW's "Cage of Survival", Christian offered to lay down for an injured Cardona so he could become the #1 contender for the GCW World title. However, the former changed his mind after the match started.

During the match, Green tried to attack the former NXT star with a chair, which he ducked. Blake then went on to superkick the female star before defeating her husband in a short match. Reflecting on the moment, Chelsea Green stated that she's still thinking about how Christian Blake will pay for his actions.

Chelsea Green has been flourishing in her new gimmick in WWE

Both Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona were released from WWE during the budget cuts of 2021 and 2020 respectively. However, the 31-year-old star returned to her old hunting ground at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Green was one of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match where she was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley in a record five seconds, after entering at #20. While Green has not had much success inside the squared circle since returning, she has been a part of numerous exciting backstage segments with Adam Pearce and has done a tremendous job with her 'Karen' gimmick.

Chelsea was not present on RAW this week as she later revealed that she was sent to Ottawa, Illinois instead of Ottawa, Canada. However, the real reason Green missed this week's edition of the red brand was due to visa issues.

