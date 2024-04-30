CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio, and more WWE stars react to Rhea Ripley's emotional update ahead of RAW

Many WWE Superstars such as CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio have reacted to Rhea Ripley's update ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in Kansas City.

Ripley took to her Instagram earlier today to share a selfie with the caption "BLEGH." The 27-year-old was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship earlier this month due to injury. Becky Lynch captured the vacant title last week by winning a Battle Royal.

Rhea Ripley's post was liked by a bunch of WWE Superstars today. Samantha Irvin serves as the ring announcer for the company and has had a humorous relationship with The Eradicator on social media. She commented on Ripley's post and said that she missed her as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Ripley's post on Instagram.

The Judgment Day will be in action in a 6-man tag team match against Ricochet, Jey Uso, and Andrade tonight on RAW. Night 2 of the WWE Draft will also take place during tonight's show.

Vince Russo claims WWE needs to find a way to have Rhea Ripley on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the company should still be showcasing Rhea Ripley on Monday nights despite her being injured.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the former WWE writer noted that injured stars were shown on television during the Attitude Era. He claimed that the promotion needed to find a way to feature Ripley on television while she was recovering from her injury:

"Bro, back in the Attitude Era, if somebody got hurt, they were still on the show. They just wouldn't wrestle. We did that all the time. If Austin would get hurt or The Rock, I would say, 'Okay, they're gonna be on the show, we'll write them ont he show. They're just not gonna wrestle'. Rhea Ripley is a huge star. Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this... Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling, she can't get on an airplane?" said Russo. [From 26:24 onwards]

Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion lasted for 380 days and she never lost the title. It will be interesting to see when the popular star can return to the ring.

