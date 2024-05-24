CM Punk fans are idiots "97.8% of the time," claims popular WWE star

A top WWE Superstar has roasted a CM Punk fan on TikTok after the latter said Punk is better. The star in question is Drew McIntyre.

McIntryre has been feuding with Punk since the former AEW star returned to WWE after nine years. He has left no stone unturned while bashing Punk on social media or TV.

A fan recently targeted Drew McIntyre and implied that CM Punk is way better than him. He also took a shot at McIntyre for his minutes-long title reign at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre responded to the fan in a lengthy video, and here's an excerpt from the same:

"If you're a Punk fan, 97.8% of the time, you're an idiot. I base this on facts and evidence. Not with lies and revisionist history like so many others. I can't stress this enough, not a heel, not a bad guy. Watch the show, check the facts. And don't use insider terms unless you're in the business. You cringey mark." [0:37-0:57]

Expand Tweet

CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the top title at 'Mania

McIntyre's arrogance cost him a great deal at The Show of Shows this year. After beating Seth Rollins, he won the World Heavyweight Championship but couldn't help but approach CM Punk and try to get on his nerves.

Punk attacked McIntyre, and Damian Priest came out to take advantage of the situation.

The Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won McIntyre's World Heavyweight Title in minutes.

The Scottish Warrior could've headed backstage and would still have been the champion, but his obsession with Punk cost him what could have been a lengthy title reign. Fans are awaiting a massive feud between these two top stars.

Who is better between these two stars? Punk or McIntyre?

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Drew's quotes from this article!