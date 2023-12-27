CM Punk shares heartfelt message ahead of WWE in-ring return

WWE Superstar CM Punk is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio tonight at MSG. The Best in the World recently shared a heartfelt message on social media ahead of his much-awaited in-ring return.

The 45-year-old made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in front of his home crowd. Following the Chicago premium live event, CM Punk made appearances on all three brands before officially joining RAW. Since his return, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been involved in multiple segments across shows but has yet to have a match.

As a part of WWE's Holiday Tour, Punk is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio on two separate occasions, at MSG on December 26 and at the KIA Forum on December 30.

Ahead of his match against the former NXT North American Champion, CM Punk shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram story. The former AEW star thanked all the fans and past legends for their contributions to his journey:

"Grateful for all the fans who have carried me to my greatest moments. Thankful for the legends that paved the roads I travel. I wouldn't be who I am without all of you. Thank you. 'So goes the garden, so goes the business'," he wrote.

Seth Rollins calls CM Punk selfish

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have had their fair share of issues with each other. On an episode of Monday Night RAW, the two veterans confronted each other inside the WWE ring and teased a potential match at WrestleMania 40 for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Before their confrontation on WWE television, The 37-year-old talked about his real-life relationship with Punk on the SI Media Podcast. Rollins admitted to having received help from the former World Champion, but at the same time, he is not certain whether Punk did it for his own profit.

The former member of The Shield accused the recently returning superstar of being selfish and a person who wants to take more from the industry than give back to it:

"He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go, and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business, he really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry," Seth Rollins said.

