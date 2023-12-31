CM Punk takes a shot at top champion with a one-word message

CM Punk recently took to social media to send a one-word message aimed at the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Following his triumphant WWE return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in November 2023, Punk made his in-ring return at the WWE Live Event at MSG on December 26, 2023. The Best In The World defeated Dominik Mysterio.

WWE recently uploaded photos of Seth Rollins' outfit throughout 2023. The former AEW World Champion reacted to the post and took a shot at The Visionary.

"lol," commented Punk on WWE's Instagram post.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram comment:

Vince Russo believes WWE might have Seth Rollins go over CM Punk

CM Punk has confirmed his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Punk, who recently signed with Monday Night RAW, was confronted by Seth Rollins.

Rollins previously expressed his dislike towards Punk, and he was even seen frustrated when Straight Edge Star returned at Survivor Series. The feud between the two stars has already been teased on RAW.

According to Vince Russo, WWE could have Seth Rollins go over CM Punk and retain the World Heavyweight Champion, in the process. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran discussed the potential scenario.

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test," Russo said.

Punk is gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship and has made it clear that he would be going after Rollins' title by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Best In The World is determined to headline next year's WrestleMania 40.

