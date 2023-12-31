CM Punk wants to bodyslam top female WWE star

CM Punk said he was looking forward to hitting a bodyslam on a top female star.

Punk took on Dominik Mysterio in another singles match at the Los Angeles live event tonight. Rhea Ripley was not in Dirty Dom's corner this time around.

After CM Punk won the contest, he cut a promo and acknowledged the fact that Mami was not there. He mentioned that fans were disappointed that Ripley was not present at the live event. He then stated that he was looking forward to hoisting Ripley up and bodyslamming her.

Check out the video to hear Punk's comments below:

Punk and Ripley have been at odds ever since the former made his return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. When the Second City Saint returned last month, Ripley and Dominik were at ringside and did not seem thrilled at all.

Ripley was at ringside during Punk's first match against Dominik at a live event at the Madison Square Garden. However, Mami failed to help Dominik beat Punk. Tonight, Punk made it 2-0 against Dominik. Now, the Best in the World is looking forward to winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and headlining WrestleMania 40.

