Cody Rhodes cuts the best promos in wrestling right now, according to Rhodes family member (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels recently gave her thoughts on her brother's on-screen presentation and promo skills in WWE.

Rhodes has been one of the most featured superstars on RAW throughout 2023 so far. The American Nightmare often receives several minutes on the microphone on Monday nights. He also wears a suit on television when he is not wrestling.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Runnels said Rhodes' choice of clothing is inspired by wrestling legend Eddie Graham. She also praised her brother's speaking ability:

"I think a lot of that's Eddie Graham," Runnels stated. "I think being so well spoken and being eloquent, that's a genuine part of Cody. He's a reader. He's a really smart guy, and I think that all of that works, and his promo now is just really on a different level. He's, to me, the best promo in the business right now, and it's not close." [14:16 – 14:42]

In 2022, Cody and Teil's mother Michelle founded The Dusty Rhodes Foundation. The non-profit organization inspires and supports youth athletes in underserved communities. You can donate to the cause here.

Cody Rhodes will receive family support at SummerSlam

On the July 17 episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes suffered a vicious attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Teil Runnels, who was seated in the front row that night, is no stranger to watching her brother fight through the pain barrier. On August 5, she will be in attendance again when Rhodes faces Lesnar at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

"Obviously the Hell in a Cell, that's scary," Runnels said. "I've seen him throw himself off the top of cages, lighting himself on fire. You know, I'm used to it, but sometimes you do kind of watch like this [hands over eyes]. You do get a little bit of that where I'll just maybe watch with one eye open. But we are really excited about going to SummerSlam. My mom will be there." [9:43 – 10:12]

In the same interview, Runnels discussed the possibility of her brother Dustin Rhodes returning to WWE one day.

A new documentary about Cody Rhodes' life in the wrestling business, WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, will be available to stream on Peacock on July 31.

