Cody Rhodes reacts after making young WWE fan's Christmas extra special

Cody Rhodes is one of the most over babyfaces in WWE currently. The American Nightmare recently fulfilled a young fan’s wishes on RAW and reacted to the same on Twitter.

Rhodes has been one of the top stars in WWE ever since his epic return at WrestleMania 38. Even though he failed to finish the story at WrestleMania 39, he has remained a top babyface for the Stamford-based company.

The fans have seen Cody do some incredible things to make their day special since his return. He has given away tables and even a Christmas tree after shows to the fans in attendance.

The American Nightmare recently gave his weight belt to a young fan on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The fan was seen holding a sign that had three Christmas wishes mentioned on it. His wishes included attending RAW, seeing Cody Rhodes, and getting his weight belt.

The young fan’s father took to Twitter to thank Cody Rhodes for fulfilling his son’s final wish on the list. The American Nightmare responded with a four-word message on Twitter as well.

"Glad you got it!" Cody Rhodes shared.

You can check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

The spirit of Christmas has taken over the WWE Universe. Cody Rhodes has done a lot of good work since his return to the Stamford-based promotion, and he could continue to give back to the fans during the holiday season.

A young star thinks Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40

There are many people in the WWE Universe who want to see Cody Rhodes win his first world championship soon. The American Nightmare is hoping to win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match again and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently spoke to a young Australian wrestler about his views on the potential match. Jesse Lambert stated that he thinks Cody Rhodes will finally win at WrestleMania 40.

"Well, first I'm I'm going to straight away say it! Mark my words! I think Cody's winning the... I think Cody's winning it! I think he's going to do it for Dusty! Finish the story. I just recently had my big match and finished the story. So if I can do it, Cody you can do it too," Lambert said.

The fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The American Nightmare. Another major loss could dent his image and hamper his standing in the Stamford-based company.

