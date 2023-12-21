Cody Rhodes shares his one word take on the current WWE roster

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared his take on the company's current roster on social media.

Cody Rhodes is arguably the most beloved babyface in WWE currently. The 38-year-old has been a major attraction in the Stamford-based company since his return at WrestleMania 38. He is one of the top stars of the wrestling promotions alongside superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Gunther, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and more.

The former AEW star is currently involved in a feud against Shinsuke Nakamura. The two locked horns on the December 11 edition of RAW. The match, however, ended with a disqualification finish as The King of Strong Style spat mist on Rhodes' face. The rivalry heated up further on the most recent edition of WWE's Monday Night Show as Nakamura went personal with his promo. It resulted in a brawl, and the two superstars had to be separated from each other.

Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to share his take on WWE's current roster. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion reshared a graphic featuring top superstars posted by a Twitter user. Rhodes also shared his personal views on the company's stacked roster.

"- Golden -," he wrote.

You can check out Cody Rhodes' Twitter post below:

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms also shared his thoughts on the current roster. The 49-year-old stated that the current roster feels similar to the one during The Attitude Era with so many big names. You can check out the complete details by clicking here.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso opens up about his time with Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso quit SmackDown after his brother, Jimmy Uso, cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The 38-year-old was brought to RAW by The American Nightmare.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Uso opened up on his friendship with Rhodes. He praised the latter for his exceptional work inside the ring and outside of it as well:

"I got love for Cody Rhodes, everybody knows that. This is almost a decade ago, I always worked with him, had a great mind for the business, just like his father. That’s why he called me because he knows I have a lot more to offer. I do got love for Cody. I think we became way more closer together now that I’ve been on RAW. I lost my brothers, but I kind of gained another one. I’m still learning from him too. Seeing his position now, I just want to rise up too," he said.

What are your thoughts regarding the current WWE roster? Sound off in the comments section below.