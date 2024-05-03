Cody Rhodes should have been stripped of the WWE Championship, former champion details why

WWE and WCW legend Kevin Nash recently discussed how the company could make more money with Cody Rhodes' story.

The American Nightmare completed his story at WrestleMania XL when he defeated Roman Reigns against all odds. The Rock and the rest of the Bloodline made things difficult for Cody, but he had help from Kevin Owens, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins.

In a recent episode from the Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash noted that The Rock should have used his backstage pull to strip Cody of the title the next night on RAW. He felt that would have made a bigger impact on their confrontation.

"That's exactly what happened to Dusty at Madison Square Garden. He left with the title but wasn't the champion. If he would've come to that TV, and The Rock would've come down. Cause then Rock said, 'I'll be back.' I think there would've been a much bigger period in that sentence if had he have fu**ed him and then left."

The former champion felt that if Cody were stripped of the title like his father, there would be more investment in the next chapter of his story.

"No matter what, he finished the story, but that next day he starts another one. It's another story. What's the difference between him starting the story being the champion or starting the story as having the evil empire steal his dream again. Money is always going to be with the babyface chasing." [From 3:20 - 4:35]

Cody Rhodes will face AJ Styles at Backlash

While he prevailed over the Bloodline, Cody Rhodes has his next challenge awaiting him. The American Nightmare will face AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France.

Styles won a tournament to be crowned as the new number-one contender for Cody Rhodes. This will be the first time these two wrestling stars collide in WWE. Both men have acknowledged their similar paths to get to this point in their careers.

However, both men claimed that their mutual respect would be forgotten when they collided in the ring at the Premium Live Event.

