"Crazy to think he probably WILL retire without that accolade" - Stunning John Cena stat leaves WWE fans in disbelief

WWE fans were left in disbelief as they took to Twitter when they learned a crazy stat involving John Cena that could probably never be completed before his retirement.

Cena was the face of WWE for more than a decade, setting an example for every other wrestler starting their career. He is one of the most decorated superstars in the Stamford-based promotion as he has won several titles during his time, including the WWE Championship a whopping 13 times, World Heavyweight Championship three times, United States Championship five times, and the Tag Team Championship four times.

However, the only title missing from his stacked accolades is the Intercontinental Championship. Wrestling World CC took to Twitter and asked fans if John Cena would retire as a grand slam champion after winning the Intercontinental Championship.

"Will John Cena retire as a grand slam WWE champion or not?" Wrestling World CC wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting. One fan wrote that it is crazy for them to think Cena will retire without becoming a grand slam champion.

Another fan also expressed their concern about Cena retiring without winning the title.

A fan wants to see LA Knight dethrone Gunther and then face Cena in which the legend should come out on top to accomplish the feat.

Another fan believes Cena should directly take on Gunther and dethrone him. They further said that he should vacate the title before retiring, and a tournament can be held in which a new superstar can have a shot at the gold.

One fan thinks Cena doesn't have time to win and then defend his title as he is busy doing movies.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes John Cena roasted The Rock when it came "to the battle"

Recently on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that John Cena was an unbelievable lyricist, and he roasted The Rock when they had a battle of words.

"Cena roasted The Rock when it came, you know, to the battle," Booker said. "Cena was just that good, he was just that good. He didn't have to write it. He was a lyricist, he was unbelievable, seriously."

Fans want to see Cena retire as a grand slam champion. Only time will tell if he will win the Intercontinental Championship or not.

Do you think John Cena will retire as a grand slam champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

