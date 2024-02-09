Current champion sends a message after Cody Rhodes reveals that he has made his decision

While Cody Rhodes is torn between choosing Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent, it seems like another champion has their sights set on the American Nightmare.

Rhodes looked all set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after winning this year's Royal Rumble. However, The Rock's return has caused a lot of confusion around and it's unclear whom the former AEW EVP will choose as his opponent at the Showcase of Immortals.

Cody recently revealed on social media that he has made a decision regarding his opponent. The American Nightmare is expected to announce it at tonight's WrestleMania XL kickoff show in Las Vegas.

Rhea Ripley was quick to respond to the star, proposing an idea of a match between her and Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes was involved in a long feud with The Judgment Day last year that culminated in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

WWE star bashed Cody Rhodes for giving up his WrestleMania XL spot

Cody Rhodes made history at Royal Rumble 2024 as he became the first WWE Superstar since Stone Cold to win back-to-back Rumbles. The American Nightmare was also quick to reveal his intentions of going after Roman Reigns.

However, things took a shocking turn on SmackDown this past Friday when Rhodes gave up his spot to The Rock. While fans have rallied behind the former Cody Rhodes, Grayson Waller mentioned that has no sympathy for the former AEW EVP as he willingly gave his WrestleMania main event spot.

"Who cares about Cody? Why do I care about Cody’s story? I’m trying to start Grayson Waller’s story. Cody has had so many opportunities. He just won the Royal Rumble! Imagine giving up your match. Everyone’s yelling at The Rock. Cody is the one who stood down and went, 'yes Mr. Rock, Sir, please have your match, Sir. Oh, yes anything, Sir.' But I guess that’s what happens. Maybe we need to start talking about why Cody gave the match up rather than why The Rock stole it."

The American Nightmare will present at the WWE WrestleMania kickoff show tonight which will also be attended by The Rock and Roman Reigns.

