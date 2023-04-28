Current WWE star might have received something incredibly valuable after beating John Cena in controversial match, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about John Cena's match against Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship.

The battle ended controversially when Theory prevented an attempt at an Attitude Adjustment, knocking out the referee. The WWE icon eventually locked Theory in the STF, but no one was around to see the champion tap out. In the end, Austin Theory used a low blow and A-Town Down to defeat the former world champion and regain his championship.

Fans were quick to criticize the bout, labeling it lackluster and having a predictable finish.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that after beating The Leader of the Cenation at the Showcase of the Immortals, Austin Theory had accomplished a lifetime achievement.

According to Mantell, irrespective of a debatable match finish, the current US Champion gets to brag that he beat John Cena at WrestleMania. This masterstroke, by Theory, is one which he can take to the grave, and nothing else will matter.

"All he [Austin Theory]ogot out of it was bragging rights. 'I beat John Cena at WrestleMania. Have you done that?' So that's all he got out of that. But he can use that to the day he dies, and I think that match, they [WWE] did it as best they could," Mantell said. [4:11 - 4:32]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell praised Austin Theory following his massive match against John Cena

During the same episode of Smack Talk, the wrestling legend praised the 25-year-old star due to his current run in WWE.

Mantell recollected an incident involving Theory's opportunity before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. He shared that Austin Theory once sent promo material to Dutch Mantell when he worked for TNA Wrestling (now IMPACT) as the head of the creative team.

However, before TNA could sign the current champion, another wrestling promotion had signed him. Looking at the excellent run of Theory as the United States Champion, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he has a long way to go with WWE.

"Also, Theory is another kid. When I was with TNA [people still remember that], he did send his promotional materials, I was going to book the kid, and I forgot who else booked him. I called him, and he said he was already booked. But I could see just looking at him that he had something that could be manipulated and used, and he'd get over. So he has a different look to him, and now I think they [WWE] got a long run with him too," he added. [4:33 - 5:08]

The 25-year-old WWE star has successfully defended the prestigious US Title against several big names, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Edge, among others.

It remains to be seen if Theory will do the same at WWE Backlash against The All Mighty and Bronson Reed.

Do you think Austin Theory had a career-defining moment after putting down John Cena at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

