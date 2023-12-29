Damage CTRL member sends a four-word message after recent WWE show, takes a dig at 31-year-old star

A Damage CTRL member took to Instagram to send a four-word message following a recent WWE Live Event.

In 2023, Damage CTRL underwent major changes with the addition of the returning Kairi Sane. Days later, former Women's Champion Asuka also joined the faction by turning heel.

Taking to Instagram, the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, sent a four-word message and shared a photo from one of her latest matches featuring Shotzi.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post:

"role model on duty," wrote Bayley.

Damage CTRL was formed in 2022 when Bayley made her WWE return, alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. SKY and Kai are former Women's Tag Team Champions as well.

Earlier this year, SKY once again broke out as a singles star and won the Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

Bill Apter believes that WWE star Dakota Kai could be the next leader of Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai is one of the original members of Damage CTRL. She was recently put over by Bayley as the mastermind of the faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter suggested that Kai could be in line to become the new leader of Damage CTRL. He believes that the 35-year-old could take over the faction from The Role Model. Apter said:

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point."

Following the addition of Kairi Sane to Damage CTRL, there has been a lot of tension between Bayley and the other four members of the faction. Before departing from the Stamford-based company in 2021, Sane was brutally assaulted by Bayley.

Meanwhile, The Role Model has announced her entry into next year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. A large portion of the WWE Universe believes that a match between Bayley and IYO SKY could be in the works for WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Damage CTRL will betray Bayley in 2024? Sound off in the comment section below.