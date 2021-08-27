"Did they really need that money?" - Vince Russo questions WWE's decision to add an extra hour to RAW (Exclusive)

On the latest Writing with Russo episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo spoke at length about WWE RAW's third hour. The former WWE head writer questioned the company's decision to compromise its product by adding an extra hour to the flagship show.

Russo recalled him and fellow writer Ed Ferrera leaving WWE back in 1999 after the company had planned on introducing a two-hour SmackDown. WWE moved to its three-hour format in 2012, and Russo didn't see why the company needed more money at the risk of hurting the quality of its product.

The former wrestling writer stated that the promotion could have been done without the financial gains that came from extending Monday Night RAW's runtime.

"This goes all the way back to 1999 when Ed Ferrara and I left. And part of the reason we left was because we had a two-hour RAW, and now they wanted to have a two-hour SmackDown, and we knew the integrity of the product was going to be compromised," said Russo. "And so if anybody goes back and looks when you saw RAW go from two to three hours, they took that payday from USA network for the extra hour knowing this show is not going to be as good.

"We are compromising our product, and let's face it, did they really need that money? This wasn't a starving company. So, if this was me and if I was Vince McMahon, and I had WWE money, I don't know if I'm compromising my product to give you, say, an extra hour because that's why we're where we're at right now."

Vince Russo feels WWE can still write compelling three-hour shows every week

While WWE has consistently drawn criticism for RAW's unwanted third hour, Vince Russo feels the company could still write a good show given their resources.

Russo reminded listeners that he and Ed Ferrara came up with nine straight three-hour Nitro episodes when they joined WCW after quitting WWE in 1999.

Russo is confident that the current WWE team could also offer hours of entertaining TV every week if they put in the required effort.

"The first nine Nitros that Ed Ferrara and I wrote were three hours," Russo said. "And we didn't have a problem with the roster and who they had, on that show. My point is, it can be done, but you've got to care. Like, if you don't care, you're just going to get a show that looks like three hours of filler, and that looks like a house show. But, it can be done and it can be compelling, and you can keep people there for the whole three hours, but that's a lot of work."

What are your honest opinions on RAW's length? Do you agree with Vince Russo's views on the matter? Let us know in the comments section.

