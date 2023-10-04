Dominik Mysterio responds to Rhea Ripley's warning amid tension between the two

Dominik Mysterio has responded to a warning from Rhea Ripley, who wants him to regain the NXT North American Title by any means.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator finally made her return to WWE programming. After dealing with Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler, she shifted her focus on The Judgment Day and put Mysterio on notice for losing the North American Title.

Taking to Twitter/X, Mysterio admitted that he is aware of the job at hand and will do whatever it takes to win back the title.

Ripley was absent from WWE television for several weeks after being attacked by the returning Nia Jax.

On the back of a successful title defense against Raquel Rodriguez, The Eradicator could put her title on the line next against Jax, Rodriguez, and Baszler in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Rhea Ripley sent a four-word message to Dominik Mysterio on social media

It's safe to say Rhea Ripley is quite disappointed with Dominik Mysterio losing the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams.

The loss marked the end of Mysterio's first-ever singles championship run in WWE. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship remains Dom's only other major accomplishment in the company. He won those with his father, Rey Mysterio, before turning heel.

On RAW, Ripley confronted Mysterio and stated that if he wasn't able to win back the title, he shouldn't bother coming back to Mami. Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator sent another message to her Judgment Day stablemate, reminding him of the stake for his rematch against Williams. Ripley wrote:

"Everything rides on tonight @DomMysterio35."

Mysterio will give his best to win the North American Title and dethrone Williams in the process.

It now remains to be seen if Ripley accompanies her Judgment Day stablemate to ringside for the rematch against the newly crowned North American Champion.

