Dominik Mysterio has become quite the name in WWE over the last year, and together with Rhea Ripley, has led to some of the most memorable moments from the shows. Unfortunately for the star, he got into a serious backstage fight during a recent show that left him in trouble. In the end, it was Mami who had to interfere.

As fans will remember, during WWE RAW this week, Dominik Mysterio confronted Nathan Frazer backstage. The two of them got into a fight after Mysterio denied Frazer a shot at the North American title and shoved him. Things were very serious, though, on NXT, as it only got worse.

He was being interviewed backstage at NXT when suddenly, an incensed Frazer jumped him. He was not able to respond at all, as he was driven back into a sofa behind him where he was badly beaten up.

The fight spilled further into the hallways, with Frazer getting the best of Dominik most of the time. He was on the back foot, and though he tried to resist he could not really mount any sort of defense for himself.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, they ended up in the ring, and Mysterio was down with Frazer about to hit a dive, but finally, Rhea Ripley interfered, stopping it from going any further by dragging him out of the ring.

This might not go away unless Dominik Mysterio agrees to give Frazer a title shot.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches