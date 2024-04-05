Drew McIntyre may lose another massive opportunity at WWE WrestleMania XL, according to veteran (Exclusive)

While Drew McIntyre has not had much luck recently when it comes to winning titles, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks even WrestleMania XL might not change that.

The Scottish Warrior has been embroiled in a feud with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, over the last few weeks. Although Drew has had quite a few title shots, he has fallen short by a small margin and never won another title since his World Championship reign. At WrestleMania XL, he is slated to go up against The Visionary, with the latter's belt at stake.

While many believe that this WWE WrestleMania might be Drew's break, Teddy Long stated on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis that a win may elude him yet again.

"Well, this one is hard too because we kinda really gotta see what really happens on the first night to kinda predict this. You know Seth is certainly the guy. Drew, don't get me wrong man, great performer and I think Drew wants this thing really bad. We have been watching him but I just believe somehow, some kind of way, Seth is gonna pull this off." [4:04 onwards]

Bill Apter added:

"Drew McIntyre is POed, he is angry. It doesn't matter what happens the night before, he is gonna walk out as the World Heavyweight Champion." [3:35 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE Hall of Famer explained why Drew McIntyre may lose at WrestleMania XL

According to Teddy Long, Drew McIntyre's anger may be the cause of his loss at WWE WrestleMania.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer said that Drew needed to be smart about his WWE match against Seth Rollins.

"See that's what I am afraid of. Sometimes you can let the anger take over, you know what I mean. So I think Drew needs to settle down a little bit and regroup and concentrate more on how I am gonna take this guy out instead of the anger part. I think if you control the anger a little bit and concentrate more on the ring tactics then I think there is a chance there... Let Seth be the angry man." [4:50 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Drew McIntyre.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre will win at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion