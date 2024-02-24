Drew McIntyre mocks CM Punk with another vicious tweet after SmackDown

It seems WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is still not done with his online tirade against CM Punk.

Ever since Punk returned to WWE late last year, Drew has been one of his most vocal critics. He claimed that The Straight Edge Superstar would ruin the locker room environment and destroy the company from the inside. This got worse when the two stars confronted each other after the 2024 Royal Rumble. McIntyre claimed that he could sleep after being eliminated by Punk but he was happy that the star injured his triceps and would be on the shelf for WrestleMania 40.

During an interview segment this week on WWE SmackDown, Drew claimed that he could not afford to lose at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He claimed that if he could not win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, his whole career would be as useless as CM Punk's return. After the show, he took to Twitter to share another picture of Punk, mocking his current situation.

CM Punk made an appearance after WWE RAW this week

This week after Monday Night RAW went off the air, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso addressed the WWE Universe in Anaheim.

Cody mentioned that there was a special person who wanted to meet the fans and called out CM Punk. The Best in the World then came down to the ring as the fans chanted his name.

Punk thanked the fans for their support. He also made it clear that he would come back stronger from his triceps injury and the next time WWE was in Anaheim, he would be in his ring gear.

It will be interesting to see how Punk deals with Drew's menace after he makes his in-ring return.

