Drew McIntyre weighs in on face-off with CM Punk and 5-time WWE World Champion before WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared his two cents on a massive segment involving his confrontation with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The three men had an epic promo battle on an episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania XL.

At this year's Showcase of The Immortals, The Scottish Psychopath earned a match against The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, at the same time, McIntyre was busy taking shots at The Straight Edge Superstar following his injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Rumors suggested that if Punk had not been injured, he would have locked horns with Rollins for the title in a dream match at WrestleMania. On the March 25 episode of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre and The Best in the World engaged in a war of words before the former Shield member crashed the scene.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport, Drew McIntyre reflected on the fiery and intense face-off with CM Punk and Seth "Freakin" Rollins that pumped up the crowd for WWE WrestleMania.

"When you thought it couldn't get anymore insane it kept escalating and escalating. You have to be quick on your feet and you have to know exactly who you are in this industry if you're going to compete at the top level. So I can say thank you to him for showing in that segment everybody that said well, Drew just went to-to-toe with Punk in his prime, on fire. And Seth also added to that segment in what has become something of a legendary segment. It's all people talk to me about recently," he said. [H/T: Daily Mail Sport]

Drew McIntyre's WWE WrestleMania 40 moment was cut short because of CM Punk

As mentioned earlier, The Scottish Psychopath challenged Rollins for the title as he was on a mission to win a World Championship in front of a live audience.

The 38-year-old defeated The Visionary to win the World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. After celebrating the victory with his wife, McIntyre turned his attention toward CM Punk, who was sitting at the commentary table.

However, The Straight Edge Superstar was done with Drew's tomfoolery and attacked him. This led to Judgment Day member Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the former 3MB member to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

As of now, Seth Rollins has been away from WWE TV since WrestleMania 40. Fans are excited to see an intense storyline unfold between Punk and McIntyre ahead of a singles match down the line.