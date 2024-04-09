Extremely popular RAW Superstar turning heel to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan wants CM Punk to turn heel and go after the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare finished his story last night when he defeated Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, an injured CM Punk surprisingly attacked Drew McIntyre, leading the latter to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest just minutes after winning it.

While The Best in the World is currently a babyface character, Matt Morgan expressed his desire to see him turn heel. On his Gigantic Pop podcast, the former superstar disclosed that he wants to see Punk feud with Rhodes:

"I just wanna fast forward to when CM Punk becomes heel and he can go, like, he can go toe-to-toe with Cody on the mic. I just can't wait for that. That's what I wanna see," he said. [1:10:21 - 1:10:30]

CM Punk warned Cody Rhodes after his victory at WWE WrestleMania XL

During the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match last night at WrestleMania Sunday, several legends and top superstars got involved, including John Cena, Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins.

After The American Nightmare's victory, other superstars, including CM Punk, joined him in the ring to celebrate. Nevertheless, The Best in the World warned Rhodes during an interview with ESPN that staying on top would be much harder than getting there:

"Listen, a black belt is a white belt that didn't quit, right? He just earned his black belt. And unlike his finishing maneuver, we are no longer at a crossroads; I think the path is clear to possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But, I will warn him. It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there. We all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There are a lot of people gunning for him," he said.

At the WrestleMania XL press conference, Cody Rhodes praised the former champion, Roman Reigns, for having a historic run with the championship. He claimed he would be happy if he became half the champion The Tribal Chief was.

Do you want to see CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here