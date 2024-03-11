Fans react to former WWE star saying that Bayley should main event WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe reacted to a former WWE star's claims that Bayley should main event WrestleMania 40.

Mercedes Mone is the latest to weigh in on the current main event scene at WrestleMania 40. Although The Role Model won the right to main event WrestleMania after winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, sadly, that doesn't seem to be happening this year.

This is due to the much larger storyline at play featuring The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. If it wasn't enough for Rhodes to main event Night Two of WrestleMania 40, he will possibly also be main eventing Night One of the event as he and Rollins will team up against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Throughout this Road to WrestleMania, The Role Model's story with her former stable has taken a backseat to the much bigger picture at play here. She was even absent at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

Hence, when Mercedes Mone suggested that The Role Model should main event WrestleMania this year, fans were quick to respond with their take on the situation.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Mercedes Mone's comments

Michelle McCool wants to work with Bayley

During her time in WWE, Michelle McCool had wrestled some of the best women on the roster. However, the landscape of the women's division has since changed a lot, with the current women being featured more prominently on shows for their wrestling ability.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Michelle McCool expressed her interest in working with The Role Model.

"You know who I’d love to work with? Bayley. I’d love to work with Bayley. I am happy for her. I’m glad they gave that to her [Royal Rumble win]. She got hurt, then came back. There’s nobody more deserving. Nobody [is] more deserving. I was so happy for her. I’d like to work with her." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Michelle will get an opportunity to step in the ring with The Role Model in a singles match.

Do you want to see Michelle McCool vs. Bayley? Sound off!

