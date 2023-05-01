First pick for the draft on WWE RAW should be five-time champion, according to Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry recently claimed that if he had the power to pick the first draft of the second round tonight on RAW, he would move Rhea Ripley to SmackDown.

The Eradicator won the women's Royal Rumble match this year and subsequently captured the world title at WrestleMania 39, winning her fifth championship overall in the global juggernaut promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry, who was best known in WWE for his time under the "Hall of Pain" gimmick, claimed that the first draft of the second night should "bolster" the blue brand, and Ripley is the ideal candidate. The Australian megastar is already the SmackDown Women's Champion, so it makes sense from a logical standpoint that she makes the move.

"I want to draft another powerful, powerful female wrestler to bolster that side," Henry stated. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

However, in a surprising turn of events, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown in the first night of the draft. It will be interesting to see how WWE will use the E.S.T moving forward, and whether she will continue her year-long reign, or if she will have to relinquish it.

If Belair and Ripley are on the same brand, it opens the door for a dream match between the two stars, which was teased on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 when the two cut an in-ring promo.

Bianca Belair's title reign should match Roman Reigns' historic run, opines WWE veteran

Among the many supporters of Bianca Belair is the former WWE United States Champion MVP. Currently managing Omos and seemingly a free agent, as revealed following the draft, the veteran believes that the E.S.T needs to remain champion for the foreseeable future and forge a lengthy title reign similar to The Tribal Chief's current one. MVP stated:

"I'm very proud of her and her accomplishments. I'm very happy to see her do it and I hope that she goes on to break Becky Lynch's record, as a matter of fact, I hope that her reign matches Roman Reigns' and she becomes a record-breaking, record-setting Women's Champion. She's classy in every conceivable way. Classy, talented, and devoted herself to the craft. I have nothing but respect for Bianca Belair." (H/T Fightful Select)

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have both named each other as ideal opponents for one another, and there is a high possibility that WWE will book this match, perhaps as early as Summerslam later this year.

However, the red brand needs a world champion, with the company looking to establish a brand split following WWE Backlash. How will Triple H and the creative team get around this? We may find out on RAW after the Puerto Rico event.

While Ripley will defend her title against Zelina Vega, Belair is set to defend hers against Iyo Sky on May 6.

Read more about why Bianca Belair was "jealous" of Rhea Ripley here.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : Are you excited for Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley potentially happening in the near future? Yes No 2 votes