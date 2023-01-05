Former Champion rules out return in the Triple H era after 16 years away from WWE

Several former WWE Superstars have discussed their desire to return under the Triple H regime. Kid Kash, however, has no interest in performing for the company again as an in-ring talent.

Kash held the Cruiserweight Championship for 42 days during his brief WWE run in 2005-2006. The 53-year-old is also known for his spells with other wrestling companies, including ECW, TNA/IMPACT, and WCW.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Kash revealed that the backstage politics in WWE was "un-f***ing-real." The former Cruiserweight Champion also explained why he would be better suited as an agent instead of a wrestler if he ever returns:

"It's probably less politics [with Triple H in charge], but I think it's more woke still," Kash said. "I watched some of the show. I wouldn't fit in there. I could probably be an agent or something, but I wouldn't fit in there as a worker at all because everybody's so much younger and they don't look the same as my era."

Kash previously disclosed details about his sudden departure from WWE in September 2006. He was let go by then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis after being caught smoking weed.

Kid Kash highlights one problem with Triple H's WWE shows

At five-foot-nine (175cm), Kid Kash was often one of the smallest wrestlers on the card during his time in WWE.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Kid Kash drops some parting words on Juventud Guerrera after defeating Juvy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Armageddon 2005 Kid Kash drops some parting words on Juventud Guerrera after defeating Juvy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Armageddon 2005 https://t.co/kaxoy4aOSn

The former cruiserweight star cannot understand why Triple H often books larger wrestlers to lose against smaller opponents:

"Whenever I was wrestling, I was a short guy, so I had to stand out," Kash continued. "I couldn't just be a high-flyer. I had to really stand out, so I hit the gym every chance I got. I got on steroids, I got on the whole nine yards, just so I could get that physique to stay on TV. You watch it now and you see guys on there that look like the guy in the crowd watching, and they're putting them over big guys."

Kash's final WWE match aired on the September 29, 2006, episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with Jamie Noble in a losing effort against Idol Stevens and KC James.

