Former WWE manager thinks fans don't want to see Cody Rhodes feud with former Women's Champion (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his take on WWE potentially booking an intergender feud between Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair.

Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair, who are the father of Cody and Charlotte, respectively, are two of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. Their rivalry was one of the biggest draws for NWA in the 80s. Considering Dusty was the perennial underdog, most of those matches were won by The Nature Boy.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis brought out the topic of WWE giving another life to the Flair vs. Rhodes rivalry by having Cody Rhodes go against Charlotte Flair. Teddy Long, however, believes it wasn't the best of ideas as it would require a lot of history to be dished out to fans.

The former SmackDown manager also thinks the rivalry wasn't very appealing and that it wouldn't excite many fans.

"Here's the thing. That doesn't tell the story. I mean, you could tell the story, now you gotta back all the way back to history. You gotta start with Charlotte Flair complaining about her father's legacy and what happened over the years with her dad. 'My dad couldn't finish the job, I guess I'll have to be the person to do it.' You gotta get a whole big storyline going. And I just don't think people would buy that. I don't think people wanna see that," said Teddy Long. [6:50 - 7:17]

Charlotte Flair thinks she and Cody Rhodes have had it tough in WWE

In an interview a few months back, Charlotte Flair compared her and Cody Rhodes' journey in WWE, saying they both have had it tough.

She explained that it wasn't easy as fans had massive expectations from them, considering they were the children of two of the most revered names in wrestling.

"Nobody’s father is Ric Flair. Cody [Rhodes’] dad [Dusty] comes close. Cody’s dad is one of the greats,” Flair said. “My dad is still active and very much a star in pop culture. My dad is on a lot of people’s Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, so having to step outside that shadow, I feel like Cody and I have had it pretty damn hard," said Charlotte.

Charlotte and Cody are two of the biggest names in WWE today and are expected to be on top of the card for the foreseeable future.

