Former WWE Superstar open to Royal Rumble return after 17-year absence

WWE Royal Rumble is the ultimate land of dreams that every superstar wants to enter to change the landscape of their career. Although the 39th annual Royal Rumble is still about six months away, superstars and fans have not stopped talking about it.

Former WWE star Gene Snitsky recently discussed a potential Royal Rumble appearance. He had a brief tenure with the Stamford-based company from 2003 to 2008. At his request, Snitsky was released from his contract on December 11. His last televised match in WWE took place against CM Punk on the November 24, 2008, edition of RAW.

After making several appearances in other promotions, Snitsky returned to WWE in 2023 for a one-time appearance on RAW alongside Chelsea Green.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the former star discussed a potential return to the ring, stating that he was not interested in a part-time role. However, he also mentioned that he was open to returning to the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble next year in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask them. [laughs] Like I said, I always try to keep myself in good shape and good ring condition, and I… man, at this point in my life I probably wouldn’t ever consider even a part-time schedule. [CVV: what about a Royal Rumble one-off?] Well, that kind of stuff, absolutely, because it keeps my face out there, it’s good for the shop, it’s good for, you know, my brand… is the way the kids are talking these days. [smiles] So, but I’m… as you see, man, I haven’t changed since… I’m a kid, this is me. I’ve always been like this, I ain’t changing now, I ain’t going to ever change. My wife… like I tell her all the time, ‘I’ve been like this for 55 years, I ain’t changing now!'” Snitsky said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Former WWE star Gene Snitsky on his potential retirement

Gene Snitsky has had his fair share of health issues, which have kept him off the radar quite often. The star remains an active competitor and appears in various promotions often, working to establish his name in the industry.

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 55-year-old addressed a potential retirement from the ring, noting that he had recently undergone stem cell treatment followed by some of the most amazing workouts, which seemed to motivate him to continue wrestling. He stated that he was not retired yet.

The star was last seen in the ring in April this year, competing in a Battle Royal in GCW. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to the Stamford-based company's ring in the future.

