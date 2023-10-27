Former WWE Superstar sends a message to CM Punk after rumors of his potential return

CM Punk was recently released by AEW. A former colleague of his took to Twitter/X to send a warm birthday wish to The Best In The World.

In the lead-up to Survivor Series, there have been rumors of Punk possibly making a historic return to WWE. The premium live event will be hosted at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Taking to Twitter/X, Andrade shared a photo with Punk from their days together in AEW.

"Happy birthday @CMPunk," wrote the former WWE United States Champion.

Check out Andrade's tweet:

Expand Tweet

During his time in AEW, Punk shared the ring with top names, including MJF, Jon Moxley, and Jay White. His last-ever match in the promotion was against Samoa Joe, whom he defeated at the historic All In pay-per-view in London on August 27.

CM Punk briefly addressed the rumors of him signing with WWE

After a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage at All In, CM Punk was released by AEW.

Speaking in an interview with 670 The Score, Punk stated that he is focusing on his family and is enjoying the weather in his hometown of Chicago.

The former WWE Champion further mentioned that he is taking care of his dog Larry, who "blew his dog ACL." Punk said:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such."

Expand Tweet

In recent weeks, WWE has also seemingly dropped several references hinting that Punk might be on his way back to the company.

Would you like to see Punk return to WWE later this year? Sound off in the comments section.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.