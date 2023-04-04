"He’s a special attraction" - Fans react to report claiming that Roman Reigns is set to continue his "limited" WWE schedule

The wrestling world has reacted to a report suggesting that Roman Reigns will continue working under a "limited" WWE schedule following WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by beating Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief also appeared on RAW after WrestleMania and was set to compete in a tag team match.

However, the match never occurred. Regardless, fans aren't pleased that Reigns will likely continue working a lighter schedule.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

IXSymbioticxTrevXI @SymbioticxTrev @WrestleFeatures This is why Roman should have lost last night, we need a full-time champion @WrestleFeatures This is why Roman should have lost last night, we need a full-time champion

Sean Slate @slate_s42 @WrestleFeatures The IC title feels like the weekly world title at this point. @WrestleFeatures The IC title feels like the weekly world title at this point.

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WrestleFeatures Bianca Belair is Raw’s World Champion at this point and has been for the last year. @WrestleFeatures Bianca Belair is Raw’s World Champion at this point and has been for the last year.

On RAW, Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, kicked off the show. He addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

This eventually led to Brock Lesnar going down to the ring and embracing Cody Rhodes as the two men were set to team up for a tag team match against The Bloodline.

Later in the night, Lesnar hit an F5 on Rhodes instead, and the tag team match never took place.

Roman Reigns recently commented on the sale of the WWE

Following his victory at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns appeared at the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference.

During the presser, Reigns answered several questions and was also asked about the sale of WWE. The Tribal Chief didn't provide much thought on the same but instead went on to take shots at his opponents whom he has beaten over the last few months.

"I was busy smashing your favorite. So, I don't really know much about that. Today was busy day for me. Whatever happens, I'm sure they are all very lucky to have me. I know that much," said Reigns.

Reigns' next challenger and title defense is yet to be announced by WWE. He has already beaten Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in 2023.

Did WWE make a mistake by not having Cody Rhodes go over Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

