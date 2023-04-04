Create

"He’s a special attraction" - Fans react to report claiming that Roman Reigns is set to continue his "limited" WWE schedule

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 04, 2023 12:28 IST
Fans are not happy with Roman Reigns
The wrestling world has reacted to a report suggesting that Roman Reigns will continue working under a "limited" WWE schedule following WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by beating Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief also appeared on RAW after WrestleMania and was set to compete in a tag team match.

Roman Reigns' 'limited' schedule is set to continue. - Wrestling Observer Radio. #WrestleMania https://t.co/cSFZaph9Bu

However, the match never occurred. Regardless, fans aren't pleased that Reigns will likely continue working a lighter schedule.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

He’s a special attraction. This is the way. It’s not difficult. twitter.com/WrestleFeature…
@WrestleFeatures This is why Roman should have lost last night, we need a full-time champion
@WrestleFeatures This is the champion? Sigh
@WrestleFeatures The IC title feels like the weekly world title at this point.
@WrestleFeatures Bianca Belair is Raw’s World Champion at this point and has been for the last year.
They really got another Brock situation twitter.com/wrestlefeature…
When will they realize fans don’t want a part time guy as champion twitter.com/wrestlefeature…
@CodyRhodes is a better champion. Can we pretend he's really the champion because I'm sick of this guy. twitter.com/wrestlefeature…
Lmaooo old habits die hard huh twitter.com/wrestlefeature…
Not surprised twitter.com/wrestlefeature…

On RAW, Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, kicked off the show. He addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

This eventually led to Brock Lesnar going down to the ring and embracing Cody Rhodes as the two men were set to team up for a tag team match against The Bloodline.

Later in the night, Lesnar hit an F5 on Rhodes instead, and the tag team match never took place.

Roman Reigns recently commented on the sale of the WWE

Following his victory at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns appeared at the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference.

During the presser, Reigns answered several questions and was also asked about the sale of WWE. The Tribal Chief didn't provide much thought on the same but instead went on to take shots at his opponents whom he has beaten over the last few months.

"I was busy smashing your favorite. So, I don't really know much about that. Today was busy day for me. Whatever happens, I'm sure they are all very lucky to have me. I know that much," said Reigns.
#RomanReigns responds to the question asked about the potential deal of #WWE being sold to Endeavour. https://t.co/7RJ18xqR0g

Reigns' next challenger and title defense is yet to be announced by WWE. He has already beaten Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes in 2023.

Did WWE make a mistake by not having Cody Rhodes go over Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

