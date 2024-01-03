"Here we go" - Cody Rhodes reacts to viral footage from outside WWE after RAW: Day 1

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent a message after the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

In 2023, the Stamford-based company experienced an exceptional year marked by record attendances, heightened viewership, and a revived interest in the professional wrestling landscape. It appears that a resurgence reminiscent of the sport's golden era is underway in terms of popularity.

A clip from August recently went viral which showcased Cody Rhodes' theme song being played during a New York Yankees game, eliciting enthusiastic reactions from fans vibing to the tune. Responding to the clip, the American Nightmare expressed that 2023 stood as the pinnacle year in WWE history with the sport being more popular than ever. He concluded by expressing his excitement for the prospects of 2024.

"👀 2023 was the best year in company history - wrestling is just a staple of sports and entertainment now more than ever. 2024 though…here we go…" Rhodes wrote.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo hasn't been pleased with Cody Rhodes' recent booking

Over recent weeks, Cody Rhodes has been engaged in a personal rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Vince Russo has now highlighted some concerns regarding the recent booking decisions. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he questioned the portrayal of Cody Rhodes, specifically noting how Rhodes appeared unaffected despite being subjected to poison mist in his eyes a few weeks prior. Russo drew from his own experiences, sharing insights into adapting storylines on the go, particularly referencing his work on angles for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is where they are so off, because I told you bro. Here is Cody saying I got poison mist spit in my eyes, and he is there the next day fine. The way we would do it is, bro, at the end of RAW, somebody screwed (Steve) Austin. And now all of a sudden, when I am writing this bro, I am literally in Austin's boots. And I am waiting the whole week for the next RAW, I am literally Austin when I am writing that show," Russo said.

Rhodes is slated for a singles match against The King of Strong Style on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW in Portland, Oregon next week.

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes' recent remarks that 2023 was the best year in WWE's history? Let us know in the comments section below.