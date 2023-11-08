"Highlight of that show, [WWE] Crown Jewel" - Hall of Famer picks surprising match of the night over Roman Reigns vs LA Knight (Exclusive)

While every match at WWE Crown Jewel was spectacular in its own right, a surprising bout has been called the best of the bunch by wrestling veteran Bill Apter. Contrary to the general vote, it is not the main event match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

The match in question was between Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest. Given the Archer of Infamy's meteoric rise in the main roster, fans viewed him as a legitimate threat to the American Nightmare. The match did not disappoint, as both the superstars put on an absolute clinic of a bout.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter praised the match and claimed it was his favorite one from the WWE show.

"Best match of the night, my opinion, was Cody and Damian Priest. I thought that was my match highlight of that show, Crown Jewel." [16:00]

You can check out the full video here:

Cody Rhodes also praised Damian after the match, complimenting the latter's in-ring skills.

With Damian Priest losing a major match and unable to capitalize on his Money in the Bank briefcase, WWE Crown Jewel was quite a tragedy for him. It remains to be seen what is next for the Judgment Day member.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted if you use quotes from this article and embed the YouTube video.

