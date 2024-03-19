Hollywood star makes a bold prediction regarding The Rock and Roman Reigns storyline

Hollywood star and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently gave his take on the storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The most intriguing storyline has been brewing between Roman Reigns and The Rock since The Great One joined The Bloodline and acknowledged the former as his Tribal Chief. In an attempt to liven up the match card for WrestleMania 40, Dwayne Johnson made his emphatic return to the company and teased a potential showdown with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

However, massive backlash from fans after The People's Champ seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania main-event spot led to the Hollywood megastar turning heel and joining The Bloodline. But while The Rock has pledged his allegiance to Roman, it has become obvious to everyone that the Universal Champion has been overshadowed by "The Final Boss."

During a recent episode of The Masked Man Show with Kaz, Freddie Prinz. Jr. gave his opinion on the entire saga.

"Storyline-wise, yes. In the fictional sense, yes! And I think there is a reason for that, and we can do speculation games if you guys want. But, I think in reality, absolutely not! He's the man for the reason, and he's taking a back seat for a reason, and I think at WrestleMania, something is gonna go down!" said Prinze Jr. [31:40-32:23]

The Hollywood actor also predicted how things would play out between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and beyond.

"I think the first night they're gonna beat Seth and Cody, giving The Bloodline 'Bloodline rules' for the second night. And I think on the second night, The Rock will turn on Roman, and then SummerSlam will be Head of the Table, Rock vs. Roman!" predicted Prinze Jr. [32:36-32:51]

It certainly would be interesting to see how things will play out between the cousins at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will meet one-on-one on this week's SmackDown

If there is one thing you need to know about Roman Reigns is that he goes nowhere without The Bloodline. However, on the recent episode of RAW, Paul Heyman assured The American Nightmare that the Tribal Chief will be without his Bloodline on SmackDown this week, provided Cody Rhodes also comes alone.

For the uninitiated, Roman Reigns are Cody Rhodes are scheduled for a one-on-one face-off on the forthcoming episode of the blue brand.

Only time will tell if Cody's decision to take Heyman's words at face value was a wise move or not!

