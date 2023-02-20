Hulk Hogan comments on the upcoming WWE shows he is featured in

Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is head over heels for the brand-new episode of WWE's Rivals and Legends show. That is because tonight is the new season premiere of both WWE shows featuring Hogan.

Biography: WWE Legends will return to A&E on February 19. According to the A&E Season 3 Episode 1 synopsis, the show will feature The Hulkster joining Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the New World Order (nWo), which became the most impactful rebellious faction in history.

The second season of WWE Rivals will also air tonight on A&E. According to the A&E Season 2 Episode 1 synopsis, it will portray how the main event at WrestleMania III between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant cemented wrestling's place in pop culture history.

In the episode, Freddie Prinze Jr. moderated a roundtable discussion with John Cena, Booker T, Natalya, and D-Von Dudley.

The former world champion took to Twitter to share his excitement as he features in two WWE shows in one day.

"Who's ready for #WWEONA&E tonight brothers!?!? I hear the WWE Legends episode tonight is just too sweet. Be sure to stay tuned for WWE Rivals to hear the story of The irresistible force meeting The immovable object," The Hulkster wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell explained the real-life rivalry between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage

According to Dutch Mantell, Macho Man Randy Savage genuinely believed The Hulkster desired to take Miss Elizabeth away from him.

In 1989, Hulk Hogan and Macho Man faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 5. The narrative revolved largely around Savage's jealousy ever since Hogan formed a close kayfabe connection with his then-wife, Miss Elizabeth.

While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran discussed how the angle impacted Savage.

"I don't think Hogan ever looked at her like he would like to take her away from Randy or do something with her away from Randy, but Randy was very, very protective of that woman," Mantell said.

Check out the full video below:

Hulk Hogan recently made his presence felt on RAW XXX when he came out with Jimmy Hart to open the show.

It remains to be seen when the Hall of Famer will return to WWE programming.

