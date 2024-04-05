"I don’t have a last name to fall back on" - Seth Rollins takes subtle dig at Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins took a slight dig at his WrestleMania 40 tag team partner, Cody Rhodes, during a recent interview.

Seth Rollins is due for the biggest tag team match of his career when he teams up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania. Throughout this rivalry, The Visionary has had Cody's back due to their mutual respect.

Recently, Seth Rollins appeared on The Favorites, where he spoke about being the underdog throughout his life. He also mentioned how he never had a last name to fall back on unlike The Rock, Roman Reigns, or Cody Rhodes.

“If you asked me at any point in my career if I’ve ever been the odds on favourite, I will tell you absolutely not. I’ve been the underdog from from day one. The odds that we’re even sitting here having this conversation about me main eventing the biggest WrestleMania of all time. I’m not The Rock, I’m not Roman [Reigns], I’m not even Cody Rhodes. I don’t have a last name to fall back on. I don’t have any of these ins. I had to work my way from absolutely nothing to getting to this point and so, I have never cared that the odds are against me."

He continued:

"Knowing the odds were against me, having that extra chip on my shoulder is always what’s made me who I am. So, in some ways, I operate best when I’m back against the wall. When it’s a 1000-1, you know, and so, this WrestleMania is no different. We’re here. Nobody on planet earth thought I’d be in the ring with The Rock at WrestleMania 40 but here we are and I got the chance to do something that nobody’s ever done and pin these guys on night one and win the title…..keep my title on night two and make history.” [7:10 - 8:23]

Cody Rhodes gives Seth Rollins an expensive gift ahead of WrestleMania 40

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, Seth Rollins was his first opponent. These two men battled for several months in a feud that was critically acclaimed. However, now they will team together for their common goal to take down The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The MMA Hour, where he revealed that he got himself and Seth a pair of Rolexes ahead of their upcoming match.

"You are bonded with people you have these significant memories with. So, we are going into WrestleMania 40 in the main event, his first main event, together. A main event with the guy I came back and wrestled (WrestleMania 38), with the guy who won the first NXT title with my dad handing him the belt. I got Seth and I these Rolexes. So we are bonded by our wristwear. There are more than two, I can't say who all has them, but there are more than two. I will say that I was really excited to give it to him, because we will forever be competitive against each other. But we don't have to not be respectful or even friends. We can be that."

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will respond to Seth Rollins' comments about him.

