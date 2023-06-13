"I love this because it's all people who have never had a world title" – WWE Fans divided over who should win Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE recently tweeted from their main account asking fans who they thought would climb the ladder and win Money in the Bank. The wrestling world was divided in its opinion over who should win the match.

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match participants have been decided. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Damian Priest, and Santos Escobar will compete against each other to become the new Money in the Bank champion.

The Stamford-based promotion's tweet asked fans who would win the match. Here is what they wrote:

"The Men’s #MITB Ladder Match is set! Who will climb the ladder and retrieve that life changing contract at #MITB in London on July 1st?"

Fans' opinions were divided with one writing they speak for everyone when they say Shinsuke should win the match.

ジョナ @asukascity @WWE I speak for everyone when I say we want Shinsuke to win MITB @WWE I speak for everyone when I say we want Shinsuke to win MITB

Another said that there was only one answer, and that LA Knight should win it.

Yet another wrote that WWE had loaded the match with veterans because they felt Logan Paul would be added to it and the company wanted to make the bout safe for him.

Prac Jones @ItsPrac @WWE The fact that they loaded this this with pro wrestling vets and world class workers tells you that Logan Paul is going to be added in and they want to make the match safe for him but still a banger @WWE The fact that they loaded this this with pro wrestling vets and world class workers tells you that Logan Paul is going to be added in and they want to make the match safe for him but still a banger

Another fan wrote that they love the list of wrestlers competing in the match as all of them have yet to win a world title.

Ted Erickson @teddo8405 @WWE I love this because it's all people who have never had a world title @WWE I love this because it's all people who have never had a world title

Yet another said LA Knight or Damian Priest should win.

One user wrote that they wished more competitors they felt had a chance to win were in the match. However, they were sure it would be a great match but LA Knight or Damian Priest were the only ones with a realistic chance of winning.

Michael Hayes @dembirds @WWE I wish there were more competitors in the match that I believed had a chance to win it. I'm sure they will all contribute to a great match but Knight and Priest are the only ones with a real chance of winning @WWE I wish there were more competitors in the match that I believed had a chance to win it. I'm sure they will all contribute to a great match but Knight and Priest are the only ones with a real chance of winning

Another said they were looking forward to the match because six top talents were participating in it. They felt it would be an exciting match and would love to see LA Knight or Nakamura win it.

Martin Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @MartinT_LFC75 If not then Nakamura..but going be great watch. @WWE Looking forward to this. 6 top talents. Should be exciting match. Personally love see LA knight win it. Yeah.If not then Nakamura..but going be great watch. @WWE Looking forward to this. 6 top talents. Should be exciting match. Personally love see LA knight win it. Yeah. 🎤 If not then Nakamura..but going be great watch. 👍

Shinsuke Nakamura said that he came to WWE to be the World Champion

After winning the qualifying match for Money in the Bank against Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura said in a backstage interview that he came to WWE to be the World Champion.

Cathy Kelley spoke with The King of Strong Style after the match. He claimed that the Stamford-based promotion had already changed his life and the Money in the Bank ladder match would change his life again. He also said it was the first step towards the World Championship that he came to WWE to win.

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match, is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase."

