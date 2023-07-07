"I'm actually a little annoyed"- Current champion on not getting to compete at WWE Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank was a night to remember for WWE fans. The atmosphere, action, and historic moments made this a special night in London. However, Kevin Owens was slightly annoyed as he didn't get a chance to compete in the Men's Ladder match at the recently concluded PLE.

The Prizefighter is well-known for his high risk-taking wrestling style and is no stranger to putting his body on the line to entertain the fans. However, being a tag team champion, he did not get to partake in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake event.

KO did compete on SmackDown before the show, where he and Sami Zayn defended the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly.

During an appearance on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Kevin Owens mentioned that not being part of the ladder match upset him as he enjoys it a lot:

"I'm actually a little annoyed I'm not in it this year. I love ladders. Yeah, I love ladder matches. I think I thrive in them. So, to not get to do it kind of sucks." [26:11 - 26:20]

WWE Star Kevin Owens heaped praise on English fans

In the same interview, Kevin Owens went down memory lane to share an interesting story about the English crowd when he wrestled in the U.K. for the first time:

“I remember wrestling in Orpington where, because this guy [Sami Zayn] actually….the crowd's there just, very tiny building whatever, 400 or 500 people maybe, but it's so loud and so much fun to be in front of, to perform in front of... It seems like they appreciate it more. Yeah, I know maybe the US fans might, you know, that might take an exception to that, but it's just the way it is." [24:54 - 25:34]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania 39. Currently, they are in a feud with Pretty Deadly while Imperium is another team that's been causing trouble for them.

As WWE SummerSlam inches closer, it remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for them as far as their title reign is concerned.

