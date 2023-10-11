"I am a shield from injustice on RAW" Former World Champion fires shots at now-defunct WWE stable 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre announced as Seth Rollins' opponent for Crown Jewel and it appears that this could become a personal feud.

Rollins made it clear that McIntyre wouldn't be the man to defeat him, but McIntyre has now resorted to digging in the past and has recently tweeted what was once a famous line from Seth Rollins' Shield stable.

Whilst together Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns called themselves a 'shield against injustice' and now McIntyre is using their catchphrase as a punchline.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion claimed that he was this "shield" after he prevented Dominik Mysterio from helping Damian Priest to cash in his contract.

This could either be McIntyre mocking Rollins or a tease from the Scottish Warrior that he could be set to unite with Rollins to prevent a cash-in until after his match on November 4th.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins still have history in WWE

There is little chance that this could lead to a Shield reunion since McIntyre has already been on the receiving end of one of those. Dean Ambrose is currently plying his trade in AEW as Jon Moxley, whilst Roman Reigns is making history over on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins holds a victory via disqualification against Roman Reigns from their clash back at The Royal Rumble in 2022. Instead of gunning for a deserved rematch, he decided to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

This feud with Drew McIntyre could be Seth's final before he faces Roman Reigns at Survivor Series if the show is once again presented as a brand vs brand affair.

What do you think Drew McIntyre meant by his comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.