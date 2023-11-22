Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns' long-time WWE rival following blockbuster announcement on RAW: "He's a beast"

Jey Uso called out one of Roman Reigns' long-time rivals after they made a blockbuster announcement on RAW.

Ever since Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, he has been a man on a mission. He has wasted no opportunity to defend the title, proving himself to be a proud world champion. He still has enemies coming at him from all corners, not to mention Damian Priest, who is lurking with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Despite the tough battles he faced, Rollins will still step inside the WarGames match at Survivor Series to team up with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton. Despite being partners on Sunday, it looks like Jey is eyeing a title match against Rollins.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Jey stated that he would love a World Championship match against Rollins.

"I’d probably wanna run it one time with Seth Rollins for that championship. He’s a GOAT. He’s a beast and got my respect. He’s been holding down Monday Night RAW forever. I’m with it."

Jey Uso would love to feature T-Pain, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole if he ever did an EP

Jey Uso isn't just talented in the WWE ring, but he can spit bars, too. Although he has not released an EP yet, he already knows who he would like to feature if he ever did one.

During the same interview, when asked about who he would like to feature on his EP, he mentioned J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and T-Pain. He also gave reasons for the same.

"J. Cole is Cole and Kendrick is Kendrick. T-Pain, we grew up in Pensacola, Florida down the street from Tallahassee in the early 2000s. T-Pain was slapping. We used to ride out to Panama City Beach playing his hits before football games. It’s Florida boy all day." [H/T Billboard]

It will be interesting to see Jey face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship sometime soon.

Do you want to see Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

