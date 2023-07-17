Jey Uso sends three-word message on social media after WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso took to social media to send a three-word message after last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the show, Jey cut a passionate in-ring promo before being interrupted by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. This led to a massive confrontation, as the former Right Hand Man once again laid out The Enforcer and superkicked the Wiseman.

Taking to Instagram, Jey posted a photo from last week's show, along with a three-word message.

"Loyalty over Royalty🩸#TheRealChief #MainEventJeyUsoNow," wrote Jey.

Jey has challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match is expected to take place at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The former tag team champion challenged his cousin two weeks ago after The Bloodline brutally attacked Jimmy Uso. He was stretchered out of the arena and is expected to take time off for a while.

Dutch Mantell recently praised Roman Reigns for his segment with Jey Uso

Roman Reigns recently appeared at The Tribal Court after he and Solo Sikoa lost to The Usos at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell praised The Tribal Chief. The veteran was highly impressed with Reigns' acting and was convinced that he would pass his crown to Jey Uso before pulling off a major swerve.

"I knew something was gonna happen, but then I said, just a little part of me said, he [Roman Reigns] may give it, it's a swerve, but he might give it to him. He'd take it back anytime anyway because he's the chief, but when he had that little tear, that was great," said Mantell.

Jey Uso has been loyal to Reigns over the last two years after The Bloodline was officially formed. At full force, with the addition of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, the faction dominated all of WWE.

However, things started to fall apart in early 2023 when Zayn became the first member to break away from the group.

