John Cena sends a heartfelt message to WWE fans

John Cena has been away from WWE for a considerable period, and he has now sent a message to his fans and companions to express gratitude.

John Cena last appeared at the Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event, where he made a surprise appearance to share a moment with fans. He was interrupted by Grayson Waller, and the two went on to have a verbal battle to entertain the audience.

The 16-time Word Champion has always been publicly grateful for his fans and people at Titanland, who helped him become as successful as he is today. He recently tweeted a heartfelt message to his fans and companions, stating he is overwhelmed with gratitude for the support he has received over the years.

"I am ALWAYS aware that any current opportunity or success in my path does not happen without my WWE family or the incredible support of the WWE Universe. I am overwhelmed with gratitude."

The Leader of Cenation visits the ring frequently to maintain the bond he has created with the WWE Universe. While there's no clue about his next appearance, he could make a surprise appearance anytime soon, especially with SummerSlam right around the corner.

Who should John Cena face when he returns to WWE?

After what happened at Money in the Bank 2023, fans will patiently wait to see Cena have another interaction with Grayson Waller. Currently, there's a high possibility of the two stars battling inside a ring when the legendary wrestler makes a comeback.

While fans might not expect it, John Cena could also face Austin Theory once again for revenge. Fans have also wanted him to finally win the Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion. If he has something similar on his mind before he retires, he could also return to challenge Gunther for the prestigious title.

