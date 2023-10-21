John Cena sends a message to the WWE Universe ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar John Cena sent a message prior to the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

SmackDown this week will be live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas in build up to the premium live event, 'Crown Jewel' which is set take place next month

Cena has now sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of this week's show. He said that the fans should be tuning in for the "can't-miss" episode of SmackDown.

"Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain because you should be paying attention to another can’t-miss #Smackdown LIVE on @WWEonFOX in less than a half hour!!!" Cena shared.

The show is set to feature the return of Youtube sensation, Logan Paul, who will be calling out Rey Mysterio and potentially challenge for the United States Championship. Also, IYO SKY will be defending her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in the main event of the night.

Cena has also been advertised for this week's show. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 16-time World Champion.

